Juve, 2022 brings good news: Chiesa ready for Napoli

The attacker regularly in a group. Everything ok also for Dybala and Morata

Third day of work at Continassa, in view of the next match scheduled at the Allianz Stadium – Thursday 6 January – against Napoli. Two good news for Massimiliano Allegri: Federico Chiesa has carried out the entire training session with his teammates, therefore, he could be the protagonist already at the resumption, after more than a month off.

TOWARDS JUVE-NAPLES

To condition the return to activities are the positivity to Covid-19 that emerged in the round of swabs carried out after returning from the Christmas holidays. Arthur and Pinsoglio were stopped before entering Continassa and Chiellini tested positive for coronavirus today: the goalkeeper would have been replaced numerically by the Under 23 goalkeeper, Franco Israel, if only he too hadn’t tested positive today. . Meanwhile, good indications have come from the field from Dybala, who wants to return to protagonist with Napoli, and also from Morata, in the last days at the center of the market rumors that – it is not to be excluded – could push him to the sale to Barcelona already in the imminent window of January market.

