Juve, a decisive week for CR7’s “secret card”

After a busy week, a new one opens. The Prisma operation against Juventus does not stop: as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, in the next few days all the seized material, from paper documents to computer media, will be scanned, in the hope of finding the famous “secret paper” on Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the coming days, new developments are therefore expected on the document discovered through an interception on 23 September between the sporting director Federico Cherubini and the lawyer Gabasio. The investigative pool was unable to clarify through the witnesses: if nothing could be found, this week they will make an attempt with Jorge Mendes, agent of the Portuguese star.

The hypotheses on the table remain unchanged: it is probably an agreement linked to the sale of the player, such as a severance pay to incentivize his farewell, also considering that Ronaldo at United earns less than what he earned at Juventus (23.5 million against 31 million in Turin).

In any case, the club’s lawyers and suspects report that “The search decree does not modify the investigative hypotheses of the previous notified measure, but specifies the presumed existence of documentation which, at the moment, has not been found”.