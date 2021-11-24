Juve, a shameful defeat. Team without play, without everything

No, Juve, no. You can never play like that in Champions League, you should never play like that. Without ideas, without grit, without nothing Not at all. And who cares if the qualification had already been acquired with two rounds ofadvance and woe to those who cling to this subject to water down a disaster that for twenty-one years had no precedent in theEurope bianconera (9 March 2000, Uefa Cup, Celta Vigo-Juve 4-0). Again: in the history of the 52 comparisons with English teams, Juve had never come out with such broken bones; never, as a Juventus coach, Merry he had suffered a sting of these proportions; only 62 years ago, in the then Champions Cup, Juve suffered a heavier passive: 7-0 from Wiener SK. Here we are talking about last night’s Juve, not about vattelapesca or a ruffled amateur company. We are talking about the squad who have won nine of the last ten league titles. There is no justification, there is no alibi, there is no extenuating circumstance to this caporetto, to this game without rhyme or reason, to a defense collapsed under the blows of the European Champions, to a butter midfield , to an attack that never existed except for Morata’s occasion. There Juve it was outclassed in everything: the Blues went at a hundred per hour, playing the perfect match, the bianconeri were overwhelmed, crushed, stunned, electrocuted by the excessive power of their rival. Tackles systematically lost, midfield systematically demolished by the opposing gusts, defense overwhelmed. Bonucci says we must look ahead: how not? Of course we need to look ahead, God forbid. But after turning back to never forget the irreverent figure of London, a stain destined to remain indelible in the ultra-centuries-old story of the most scudetto club in Italy which, however, has not won the Champions League for twenty-five years and six months. There will be a reason, as there is a reason to explain the eleven points of departure from Naples And Milan. It’s called non-game, it’s called lack of courage, it’s called the speculative conception of football. The short muzzle can be fine, when it is fine, in the backyard, but when you put the muzzle outside, you go bump. How the hell is it possible to think, on what grounds is it legitimate to delude oneself to make a comeback in the league and go far in the Champions League with such a utilitarian tactic, so catenacciara, so renouncing? He said well Szczesny: it was “a tragic race”. And if it hadn’t been for him, Chelsea would have ended 8-0.