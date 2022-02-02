Juve absolute master of the market, for the newspapers ‘we could not hope for better’. And one move is ‘praise’

Undisputed queen. Difficult to define otherwise Juve seen at work in January marketwith Dusan’s purchases VlahovicDenis Zakaria and Federico Catsbut also the disposals of Rodrigo BentancurDejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey, the latter celebrated by the fans almost as much as the purchase of the Serbian center forward. Lucidity, determination and arrogance: the bianconeri have used all the means available – economic and not only – to immediately change the season and plan the future, leaving rivals “all behind” as underlined by today’s edition of Tuttosportwho did not hesitate to judge this trading session with a 10 in the report card.

Also The Corriere dello Sport recognizes what has been done by the management of Juve, titling that “Vlahovic is worth half the Serie A transfer market”while The Gazzetta dello Sport assigns a 9 with this motivation: “The scores add up. Inside the king of the goal Dusan Vlahovic for 70 million, out of Bentancur and Kulusevski for 60. Considering Zakaria and Gatti, he remains a red of” only “30 million. We could not have hoped for better for this restyling which gives breath to the Agnelli project. In the summer, the late exit of Cristiano Ronaldo had complicated the plans, but the black and white flashback was carefully prepared. The squad remains young and is more balanced: now it’s up to Allegri to complete the club’s work. ”

Finally, here is the opinion of Calciomercato.comexpressed yesterday evening before the official sale of Ramsey allowed to take the “icing” on the cake for certain: “10 – An absolute master market, as it hasn’t been seen in a lifetime. Vlahovic is the move that blows the bank, but everything else is also to be applauded: the super sale of Kulusevski and that of Bentancur to his friend Paratici, the arrival of Zakaria, the move Gatti. At the time of writing, Ramsey’s transfer to Rangers is not yet official because in Scotland the market closes at midnight (one from us): if he manages to place the Welshman too, Juve will deserve praise. Bossy“.