Juve, after solidity, the next step to grow is clear to everyone: and there is a positive sign

A journey in stages. This is what Massimiliano Allegri outlined, from the beginning – or almost – of his new experience as Juventus manager. Almost, because the impression is that, at the moment of his entry to Continassa, the Livorno coach had a different awareness of the strengths and weaknesses of the squad. The first step was to restore solidity to the team: tighten the shirts and regain the pleasure of defending, as he has said so many times. A stage that, at this point, can be said to have been reached, despite the ups and downs remaining. A necessary step to start working on other aspects.







From the January transfer market, a revolutionized Juventus came out. The two new purchases, Vlahovic And Zakaria, they immediately made it clear that their contribution has an important specific weight, which can change – indeed, it has already changed -, aimed at the Juventus team. A Juventus revolutionized, as we said before, but which still shows the weaknesses of the first part of the season. The Old Lady, in fact, after Sassuolo’s equal goal last night, stopped attacking, took refuge in her own half, stopped building the game and produced technical errors in series. But to defend oneself in such a stubborn and lackluster way, to tell the truth, is it a request from Allegri? No, and that’s the good news.





Interviewed by televisions, in the post Juventus–SassuoloAllegri indicated those 25 minutes of blackout as a sign that there is still a lot of work to do. The next step of growth, after that of solidity – acquired, as we said -, and that of finalization, partly resolved by the arrival of Vlahovic. More, Allegri raised last night: “After the goal, we had to close the game, make it 2-0 and 3-0”. Comforting words, because it is the coach who points to the elephant in the room, who clearly expresses one of the team’s most serious problems, which have been dragging on since the beginning of the season. So, now under the work, to climb the last step: to push is the enthusiasm, finally found, of an environment that now looks hopefully to fourth place in the championship, and beyond.

