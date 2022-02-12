Juve, against Atalanta general rehearsals for the starting midfield: but the unknown Locatelli remains

Now that all the pawns are in place, now that Juve is heading towards the fourth place goal, it is time to find continuity and stability Not only as results, but also as performers. Of course, in today’s football to speak of a starting line-up is illusory, the many close matches do not give the possibility of having a more or less fixed 11 and the rotations become fundamental. Beyond this, however, a draft of the titular formation is necessary to find it. For instance, Juve 2.0 in the post-transfer market in January has a certainty: the trident works, brings goals, wins and enthusiasm. Where the squad is to be found, is once again the midfield department, a field sector where several times there have been experiments, changes, in search of the perfect amalgam, not yet found.. TOWARDS THE ATALANTA – A clue about what could be the starting midfield against Atalanta comes from the Coppa Italia match against Sassuolo. Zakaria he played and will play, the newcomer immediately proved to be fundamental and collecting minutes serves to enter more and more into the mechanisms of the team. On the other side, McKennie could give way to Rabiot; although the two are in a runoff, to date the Frenchman seems to have an advantage, because he is cooler and why Merry he never stopped believing in his qualities. Low top of the three-way midfield? There seem to be few doubts: Locatelli instead of Arthur, author of a performance that is anything but brilliant, in the Italian Cup. In all this, in this general rehearsal of the starting midfield – net of what ownership means today, as we said -, a big question remains. What can be the right system, the correct joint, to free Locatelli from the low top position, and free him from the midfielder, freer in the offensive phase, a role where he has amply shown to give his best? And again, can the blue midfielder coexist with Arthur? A complicated puzzle, many pieces to put in the right place, with the risk of screwing everything up. To mister Allegri the arduous task.