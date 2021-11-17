Juve against Sarri: the revenge of the unstoppable?

TURIN – What did Maurizio mean Sarri when he spoke of an “unstoppable team” slamming the brings from which he emerged forever from the history of Juventus ? None of the possible interpretations, however, was taken well by the locker room bianconero and by Juventus generally understood. And if the word revenge is unnecessarily violent, the match on Saturday afternoon between the Figline coach and his former team is not a simple one. revenge . There is something more between Maurizio Sarri and the “unstoppable” team, which in the meantime is again led by Maximilian Allegri and then proposes another very angular one challenge in the challenge. Fortunately, in 2021, in hyper-professional football where champions are companies, a match remains which, if won, can give a satisfaction more human and, if lost, it can burn annoyingly. One of those where under the pulled smiles of the pragmatic greetings sparkles the desire to teach the opponent a lesson. Juventus and Sarri have not left each other Well . On August 8, 2020, fifteen months ago, a divorce which, for some, had started on the day of the presentation. Worlds distant, perhaps too far, ways of doing and perhaps of being incompatible with each other and, to season everything, crazy circumstances like a season interrupted by Covid that has upset everything and everyone.

Sarri finds Juve again

Sarri and the Juventus, however, they understood that there was something between them it worked when no one knew yet where Wuhan was. Sarri himself confessed it in an interview this summer with Alfredo Pedullà: «In mid-October I had a meeting with the staff, I told them to choose. My question was: do we go straight on our way so we go home in 20-30 days or do we compromise and win the Scudetto knowing that we will go home anyway? We tried to win the championship anyway ». After a couple of months, in short, something had broken between him and the team, which even at the beginning had welcomed him with curiosity and availability. After the five-year period of Merry, trying something new was a stimulus. But obviously the novelty effect is all done soon. Because?

