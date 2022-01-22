Juve, agreement with Arsenal for Arthur: Zakaria closer

There is not only the question Vlahovic (mission impossible which begins to appear less and less impossible and more and more mission). There Juventus is actively working on various other operations – some incoming and some outgoing – capable of reviving the winter market session and, specifically, the level of play and ambitions from a present and future perspective.

Especially in the midfield area, in fact, the manager of the Juventus transfer market Federico Cherubini could even perfect two or three (if not more) transfers capable of changing the face of the department. And yesterday – in this sense – recorded interesting ideas, especially if we pass from words to deeds. It is because there have been so many words about Denis Zakaria, goal number 1 in case of some starting weight (economic, weight). And about Aaron Ramsey: first in the list of releases (under “we will not miss you”). The departure of the Welshman (together with that of Arthur) is in fact the letting go for new purchases in a logic of self-sustainability from communicating vessels. […]

With Borussia M’gladbach, the bianconeri are negotiating the amount of compensation to be paid in the form of a bonus, in order to cut the hopes of those who hope to take Zakaria on a free transfer in the bud. […]

Even more coveted – and even willing to give up something from an economic point of view, just to play with continuity – is Arthur. His agent Federico Pastorello is trying right now to define an agreement with theArsenal. This goal is practically achieved since the British are now willing to accept a loan of 18 months and not just six months. In the hypothesis of a double departure, the reason for the close contacts with Genoa is therefore also explained in order to anticipate Nicolò’s return to base. Rovella, who is now only on loan for the rossoblù.

