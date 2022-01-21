Juve, Aké will be the replacement for Chiesa for the season finale

The young Franco-Ivorian is moved to the first team by the Under 23, where the new signing Iocolano will take his place

Sara Marley Aké the replacement of Federico Chiesa in this season finale of the Juve. After the serious injury that forced the former viola to remain stationary for at least six months, the bianconeri found their replacement in the young Franco-Ivorian Under 23 talent. Allegri made his debut in Italian Cup against Sampdoria and the ex-Marseille winger he immediately convinced everyone, so much so that he even got the penalty kick later transformed by Morata.

Now 21-year-old Aké will be included in the first team squad, hoping to earn the minutes needed to gain experience in the football that matters and win a stable place in the future.

The transition between the “greats” was confirmed by the arrival in the Under 23 of SImone Iocolano, 32-year-old Lecco striker, who will take his place in Zauli’s team. The coach of the young bianconeri had already seen and appreciated him in action in the Serie C championship.