Juve, alarm for Dybala and Bentancur

These are hours of apprehension at Juventus, waiting to better understand the conditions of Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur. Both were protagonists of the match between Uruguay and Argentina, but were forced to leave the field due to physical problems.

The Argentine striker, who returned to the Albiceleste starter after two years (18 November 2019, also in that circumstance against Uruguay) remained in the locker room at the interval for an alleged muscle discomfort, after having packaged the assist for the goal Di Maria who decided the match. The Uruguayan midfielder, on the other hand, took a bad blow to the knee at the end of the match in the (successful) attempt to block Correa: Bentancur’s conditions will be verified in the next few hours.

Towards recovery

–

In exactly one week, Juve will be back on the pitch in the league, at Lazio. Allegri already has to deal with Chiellini’s forfeit (inflammation of the Achilles tendon) who joined De Sciglio in the infirmary, but close to returning between Chelsea and Atalanta. Who has fully recovered from the injury is Kean, ready to return to the field after a few weeks in the pits. In these hours, therefore, the South American double left will deepen: Dybala has played a lot in recent weeks, after having recovered from the muscle injury that kept him stationary for almost a month between the end of September and mid-October; Bentancur, on the other hand, remained on the bench in the last Juve matches in order to recover physical and mental energy.