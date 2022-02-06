Juve, Allegri and the clue on the attack of the future: the immovable Vlahovic changes the strategy for the summer | First page

“Can the three in front play? If they play all three in front they have to run, otherwise we can’t support him. You must always have balance. With the arrivals of Zakaria and Vlahovic we don’t have to play an over-the-top game. We need to have balance which is the strength of a great team. ” Massimiliano Allegri he gave a direct and far from vague answer to the question about the sustainability of a trident that he foresees in the field together Dusan Vlahovic, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. A message that is more than a clue not only for the continuation of the season, but also and above all for the future where, with the former Fiorentina very central, the summer strategies will also change.

OPTION 1) TRIDENT? WITH THE WINGS – Vlahovic is and will be untouchable, after all the more than 70 million spent on him are a certainty of how Juventus are betting on him. For this reason, if there is to be an offensive trident with Vlahovic, it will be almost impossible (except for games that can foresee it for manifest superiority) to see him in action with incredibly offensive players, with real forwards who do not have the spirit of defensive sacrifice in the ropes. What Mario Mandzukic had so to speak and that neither Morata nor Dybala have, especially on the outside. So, thinking about Federico Chiesa’s summer return, Juventus will be able to think about buying another ultra offensive winger in view of the summer, such as that Nicolò Zaniolofollowed for some time, and on which Juve has been working for some time.

OPTION 2) TWO POINTS – A choice that would push away from Turin Paulo Dybala? Regardless of whether or not the Argentine is renewed, there is a possible variant that it would allow Juve to maintain a second striker alongside Vlahovic and Chiesa on the outside. It is the confirmation of the 4-4-2 today, the module that is most giving balance (key word) to Allegri and which would allow Chiesa to play in the wing without taking away offensive space. Also from this point of view, the purchase of a high-end winger would be essential for the summer market and, if Morata is not confirmed, also another second striker. Vlahovic immovable and the search for balance. Allegri dictates the way for the present and the future.