Juve, Allegri anxious about Dybala: “We risked”

VENICE – Disappointed at the misstep e worried for the conditions of Dybala, released due to injury after about ten minutes. Maximilian Merry does not hide his bitterness after the even on the field of Venice, where its Juventus has passed in advantage in the first half with Morata but it was done then take up again from Aramu in the second half: “The lads had a good first half, then there was a blackout – explains the Juventus coach after the match – which led to par. The same thing happened to us with the Salerno, when we were fortunately rescued from the pole“.

Venezia-Juve 1-1: statistics and match report “Dybala? We took a risk” TO complicate his plans (including for the immediate future) for the injury Dybala, left the field after about ten minutes: “We have risked and now we see – says a worried Allegri -. Wednesday he was out for a fatigue, he seemed to be fine but he wasn’t like that “. The young man entered his place Kaio Jorge: “He had a good first half, he moved well and attacked there depth. In the first part of the recovery then a bit ‘the whole squad did not turn “. And when they ask him if the fourth place (which is worth the Champions) becomes a feat, the Juventus coach replies as follows: “We must not think about this, but about the colon lost against a good Venice. Two points that today we had to bring home”.

"You don't always have to be beautiful" Here's what Allegri scolds to the team: "Tonight, before the draw, it was already for 5-6 minutes that we went around the field, we no longer played the ball and we gave away to them when it was enough to play two or three on spikes against their two power plants already warn you. When we dirty matches must have the ability to read them. After the goal we started again at to play and Venice hasn't created anything anymore. There are moments where we are beautiful but when there is from squeeze we don't. Sometimes it takes ten minutes ugly – specifies the Juventus coach – which then are not ugly because they are the ones who make you win the match".