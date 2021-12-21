Juve, Allegri asks for attention to his team. With Cagliari again Kean and Dybala returns in 2022

The last game of the year always hides more than a few pitfalls. Juventus is well aware that, at the end of 2020, collapsed at the Allianz Stadium under the blows of Fiorentina, suffering a peremptory 0-3. This is exactly what Maximilian did Merry wants to avoid, as confirmed in the last press conference on the eve of 2021: “It is a delicate race because there are holidays, they are all behind the gifts and suitcases to leave. Instead what matters is the match, Cagliari as technical values ​​does not deserve the ranking it has. The forwards, for example, are among the best players in the teams from 10th place downwards. If we believe that tomorrow is an easy match, we are wrong. We need to play a game of great attention, we cannot afford another misstep at home“.

With Cagliari it’s still up to Kean and Dybala doesn’t risk.

Different views on Kean’s performance in Bologna: there are those who have appreciated the sacrifice and availability, who have criticized the lack of decisiveness in the offensive area. What is certain is that Kean’s desire was liked by the Livorno coach who, in fact, tonight he will propose it again from the first minute: “I am satisfied with how he played on a character level in Bologna. He made himself available to his teammates, he played a good game“. Again Kean and Morata to try to score a few more goals than the historic one of this first part of the season. Historic that sees top scorer Paulo Dybala, who finished his 2021 with the ten minutes of Venice: “Dybala did not work with the team this morning (yesterday ed), it makes no sense to take risks and make a point. Dybala, Chiesa and Chiellini will be with the team from 30. Does Paulo’s renewal not arrive? I know there was a meeting the other day with the prosecutor, then I didn’t talk about the developments with the company. There was an investiture on him. It is an important contract, it is normal“.

Cuadrado towards rest, Locatelli can return in the middle.

Cuadrado distrusted and a little tired, Locatelli improving. These are the two big doubts of Allegri’s formation who, with the morning finish, will decide the last eleven of 2021. De Sciglio on the right to let the Colombian catch his breath, Locatelli in the middle instead of Arthur: these could be the two changes compared to Bologna, in addition to the inclusion of Alex Sandro in the place of Pellegrini. Today the final decisions, meanwhile Allegri was clear with his team: enough missteps.