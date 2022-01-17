Juve, Allegri: ‘Coppa Italia goal immediately. There will be changes, we only have one central defender ‘| First page

No press conference, Max Merry presents the challenge of the Italian Cup to the microphones of Juventus Tv.

ITALIAN CUP – “We have to try to go to the quarter-finals because the Italian Cup is a goal of the season. It will be a difficult game, if faced in a certain way it will be easier. The Italian Cup matters a lot because it is a goal. At first nobody cares then you start playing the shifts that matter and everyone cares. We must be interested in it from tomorrow. Sampdoria has changed their coach and we need to be even more careful. We come from a period of intense matches after two or three days, we need to make a last effort because then we will have five days to prepare for the big match at San Siro. The four trophies? I carry all four of them in my heart, but with Lazio we won in a lucky way because if I’m not mistaken, Lazio’s double post and we went to the other side and if I’m not mistaken, Matri scored. That was perhaps the first but they are all beautiful to remember “

CONDITION – “There will be rotations because in any case with Udinese we had changed six compared to the match against Inter. Tomorrow morning I will evaluate well. Behind De Ligt is disqualified, Chiellini in half service and Bonucci is not there, so I will have to decide who to play central. ”

SAMPDORIA – “More than change, he will be a game of pride because when there is a change in the coach even if the one who will replace D’Aversa has not arrived, to whom I wish a big good luck, because when these things happen it is always It’s a pity. It’s up to us to play the right game, aggressive and beautiful. They have good players in front like Quagliarella, Gabbiadini and Caputo who are very dangerous so we need to be good on the pitch in the defensive phase as a team. Since we only have one central defender at disposition and we will need to lend a hand “

LAST GAME – “He said what I had seen during the match. We played a first half as a mature team with patience in waiting to score and not conceding anything to Udinese. In the second half we had ten minutes where we risked something, that can be there because there are opponents but you have to have a different attitude ”.