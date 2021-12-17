Juve, Allegri: ‘Dybala out, Kean or Kaio Jorge with Morata. On the market … ‘VIDEO | First page

A whole week separates Juve from the previous match, a rare event in the season and which comes at the right time also to dispose of yet another bitterness linked to Venice. So Max Merry presents the match against Bologna on Saturday afternoon.

THE STATE – “Congratulations to the women who have achieved an important goal. Women, boys, the first team, at least in Europe, Juventus performed well at every level, we are lagging behind in the standings. The team trained well, Dybala will not be available , Chiesa and Danilo will not be available but the recovery is proceeding well, Chiellini will leave with us but I hope to have him on Tuesday. The other skilled enlisted ones “.

KULUSEVSKI – “He came back after a week off but he does not have ninety minutes in his legs because he lost weight due to the surgery he immediately had, having him already on the bench is important and it will be a change that I will need. ”

DYBALA – “At the level of resonance nothing emerged, however there is the risk and with the risk you will not go anywhere especially because he has not yet trained with the team. We will see with Cagliari “.

LOCATELLI – “He had a couple of days not at his best, let’s see how he is. Anyway I have the others available”.

ATTACK – “Let’s see whether to play with Kean and Morata or Kaio Jorge with Morata”.

ALEX SANDRO – “He is living this moment serenely, I will evaluate who will play also because he has done some different training”.

MARKET – “It makes no sense to talk about it now because there are two games still to be played, then the club absolutely thinks about it. We talk every day, then we see but it’s not the transfer market that solves the team’s problems, we have to make the most of what we have. ”

KAIO JORGE – “He is growing, he is adapting to workloads and the Italian championship”.

CUADRADO – “He can play both full-back and high winger, but I have to evaluate why De Sciglio came back in a hurry and played on Tuesday. A highly reliable player.”

BALANCE – “Happy with the choice I made, we need to work with a team that is not young but with little experience in winning and this must be built over time. The thing that is sorry is to have fewer points than we could have.. I repeat to the point of boredom, with all the problems of the goal, we cannot score 2 points with Verona, Udinese, Sassuolo, Empoli and Venice with all the respect of these teams. ”

QUOTA CHAMPIONS – “I did not think about the Champion quotayes, we have to play these two games and we will see how many points we will have at the halfway point. Let us be ready immediately also because in the second half we have Naples and Rome. The positive thing is that on someone like Napoli we have recovered some points, the month of January is decisive “.

RAMSEY – “He hasn’t recovered, he still has a problem with his flexor so he’s out”.