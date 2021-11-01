Juve, Allegri immediately puts Zenit in the sights

TURIN – Immediately on the field Juventus after the race with the Verona. The bianconeri, who returned yesterday, met this morning, in view of the next match of Champions League with the Zenit St. Petersburg. Discharge for part of the group, as always after the match, while the rest of the squad available focused on technique, fast actions, ball possession, as well as on a match. For tomorrow’s session scheduled for a late morning session, the Allegri coach will speak at the press conference at 2.30pm.