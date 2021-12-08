Juve, Allegri: “Kean is fine. Italians in Europe? It makes me laugh … Others are superior.”

“Kean is fine, otherwise he won’t play”. Massimiliano Allegri explains thus., to the microphones of Sky, the training choices for his Juventus in today’s match against Malmoe: “Kean is fine, so Morata rests a bit. Then plays De Winter, who is a young boy but ready to play a game like this. We have to play an important match and try to win ”.

Do you expect something more from those who see less of the pitch?

“I look at everyone carefully. I’m happy when Perin plays, Rugani did well when he played. I think Arthur is in second place as a starter after Verona, Rabiot is back: they put minutes in their legs and we need everyone because we are three days from the end of the year and the first round. We need points ”.

After this group stage, how do we assess Italian football in Europe?

“Can I laugh? Until yesterday evening the Italians were on par with the others in Europe, then last night Milan lost to Liverpool: the English, together with PSG and Bayern Munich, are stronger than the others. Milan had a difficult group but they have been out of the Champions League for many years, Atalanta are in the running and we hope they reach the second round. The balance is positive, but we cannot always move from Italian football which has risen to Italian football which is all to be thrown away. We are neither of the two things: it is a path of growth, where there are teams, that is the English, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich that are superior to us ”.