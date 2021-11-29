Juve, Allegri: “Now we need order, concreteness and serenity. Chasing is fun” | News

On paper it is a match … No, it is forbidden to have such a thought. There Salerno is bottom of the table, has scored fewer goals than any other team, has the worst goal difference in the league, has collected a point in the last 4 games (last week in the salvation challenge with Cagliari): but the Juve, at this moment, he cannot afford to face any opponent with presumed superiority. The ranking worries (the Champions area is seven points away). “At this moment we need order, concreteness but also serenity” he has declared Max Allegri at the press conference. “And then, I add, chasing can also be fun. Now we just have to think about getting out of the storm. ”And then a strong defense of Morata: “There are so many prejudices about him”.

MAX ALLEGRI’S PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE EVE OF SALERNITANA

Good morning coach, after the knockout with Atalanta, what reaction do you want to see tomorrow in Salerno?

“The Salerno match is also complicated for an environmental issue, because the Arechi fans make themselves heard. We need to approach the game better than Verona, otherwise we risk getting slapped right away and then everything becomes more complicated. We need to do something more because what we have done so far is not enough “.

He has always invented something in times of difficulty: do you think the time has come for a tactical change?

“I’ve never invented anything, I only made a virtue out of necessity. Right now we need order, concreteness and serenity. We have a run-up that becomes fun, I’m not saying to finish first, I don’t know. something that can also be fun. Now you have to find a way out of the storm, you don’t have to fight it “.

Is De Sciglio ready to play from the start? And Perin?

“Perin no. De Sciglio is not quite ready, we will see him again with Genoa ”.

Could it be an opportunity to see Chiellini and Kean as owners against Salernitana?

“I want to make a clarification, however. Beyond the Chiellini or Kean speech … Morata against Atalanta played one of the best games since the beginning of the season. I consider objective. So either I don’t understand or there are prejudices. Returning to the question, at this moment we need Chiellini’s experience and the freshness of young people “.

His Juve scores little: is it possible that the few goals depend on how the attackers are served?

“How we arrive in the goal area depends on the characteristics of the attackers themselves. Kean is one who attacks the area more, Morata likes to run a bit more, stay wider. The objective fact is, however, that we have scored few goals, maybe From tomorrow or Sunday things will change. Saturday’s performance was good, Atalanta also made defensive changes, changing the way they play to get results. “

Will there be room for Bentancur or can there be a different Juve? Kulusevski and Dybala together?

“Somehow they let themselves be played. McKennie’s injury, however, is a minor thing, but Chiesa is already there writing the letter to Santa Claus. Bentancur is much better, he just needed to rest”.

Could Kulusevski be the right solution against Salernitana?

“I don’t know if it’s the right solution. I know the right solution is to try to win the game. Then if it’s Kulusevski, Soulé or Chiellini I don’t know.”

But what is the mood of the team at the moment?

“The mood is what you can have when you are behind in the league standings. Everyone wants to do something more, but now we need to have order. start from simple things and then things will come as a consequence “.

How do you work on the players’ heads, how do you find serenity even in the face of extra-football news?

“It’s not that we isolate ourselves, we are inside Juventus. The president spoke to the team on Saturday and this morning to the employees. He reassured us.”

Returning to Morata: do you think he could suffer from the whistles?

“About Alvaro before I just made a clarification. I don’t do your job but there are preconceived positions that need to be evaluated. I would like to understand on what basis you make evaluations. I don’t like it. I think there is a persistence on Morata and it is not good. “.

But have you taken into account not to make it to the Champions League considering this is a transitional season?

“There is no transition to Juventus. We need to be aware that we are sixth in the standings and responsible for being at Juventus. For now we are in the round of 16 of the Champions League and we have a run-up ahead that can be stimulating.”