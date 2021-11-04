Juve, Allegri prepares the match against Fiorentina: Ramsey in the group

TURIN – “Two days before the Allianz Stadium match against Fiorentina, continues the work on the field of the team of Mister Allegri. As mentioned, on Saturday at 18.00 the bianconeri will face Fiorentina (click here to buy your ticket) in the last match before the break for the national teams. Follow up on beautiful and convincing victory on Tuesday evening in the Champions League will be the goal of Juve who took to the field this morning at the Training Center focusing mainly on ball possession and on exercises for both phases of the game. This afternoon the bianconeri are back at work to continue preparing for the match against the Tuscans. Aaron Ramsey, this morning, he carried out the entire session in a group. Tomorrow will be the eve of Serie A and the Coach’s press conference is scheduled for 11.30. Live broadcast available on Juventus TV. Team on the field, then, in the afternoon“Through a press release published on their official website, Juventus announced that the Welsh midfielder former Arsenal has returned to training with the rest of the group. An important recovery for Allegri, still looking for the” square “in that department.