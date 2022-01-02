Sports

Juve, Allegri recovers Dybala: on the pitch for the whole training

The Argentine did not have any problems and did all the training. Now there are Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge out following a flu syndrome, the training is still on the high seas

At least four from Napoli, Massimiliano Allegri begins to count, imagining a race to be managed on the medium-long distance, therefore to be played with careful management of the changes. The good news, at the end of the double Sunday session, is Dybala on the pitch with his teammates throughout the training, just like Chiesa on New Year’s Eve. Two pieces that could be fundamental for Juve, even more so for the constantly evolving market situation around Morata (more and more in Barcelona).

Training towards Napoli

After the positivity at Covid emerged on Pinsoglio and Arthur on the first day of the meeting and Chiellini yesterday, the conditions of Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge are kept apprehensive in the last hours: both out following a flu syndrome. The former therefore leaves the field free to Alex Sandro on the left wing, as opposed to De Sciglio who should allow Cuadrado to play higher. Bonucci and De Ligt will hold up the defensive wall to protect Szczesny, but who will act in the median with Locatelli must be evaluated: McKennie and Rabiot seem favorites, but watch out for Bernardeschi surprise. The latter could also find space in attack, where the choices – which will also depend on the minutes available in the legs of the eligible players – will be the result of the evaluations of the next few days. With an eye on the possible evolutions in the market.

January 2, 2021

