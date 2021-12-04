Juve: Allegri relaunches Kulusevski but does not remove him from the market, here are the offers from the Premier | First page

If something goes well, then Max Allegri tends to confirm it. For example, against Genoa, Dejan Kulusevski should remain the owner except for changes of course in the next few hours and messages to be deciphered by the technician at the press conference (at 2 pm). No.However, his and Juve’s long-term assessments do not change. And in this regard, Kulusevski’s situation was completely reversed in a few months. From non-transferable and man on whom to rebuild Juve together with Federico Chiesa under the management of Andrea Pirlo with Fabio Paratici at the helm of the sports area, to expendable element on the altar of the market with Allegri himself and the new triad Nedved-Arrivabene-Cherubini. On the other hand, the current technician used the Swede really with a dropper, just three appearances as a starter and then only many clips. Now more by force than by choice Allegri should confirm the 4-2-3-1 seen in Salerno, the coexistence between Kulusevski and Dybala was made possible and having to think only of the day, the Swede will meet again with Genoa. Which in the meantime remains on the market.

THE PREMIER MOVES – In fact, contacts continue especially with Premier clubs. Juve also needs, now more than ever, an important transfer. The bianconeri cannot limit themselves to making room in the salary mount, all the uncertainties of the last period amplify the need to raise cash also (but not only) to unlock the incoming market. S.whether it is a matter of aiming for a big shot (see Dusan Vlahovic), or whether you are thinking only of filling the holes that can no longer be patched up. Then Juve and their agent Alessandro Lucci also take note of the interest of Tottenham and Arsenal, although at the moment requests for information have only arrived for loans with a redemption option: Juve still doesn’t say no but they don’t even say yes, the goal is to monetize at least 35 million euros, only when faced with redemption guarantees could they open up to this hypothesis. While the player seems to have accepted the idea of ​​already changing the air, he is ambitious and feels he can (must) play a lot more than has happened this season.



Follow Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now