Juve, Allegri restarts with Vlahovic and Zakaria for the Champions League recurrence

The Juventus coach on the eve of the match against Verona: “The goal remains the Champions zone”

On the way the knockout of Bentegodi it was perhaps the lowest point of a difficult autumn: an excellent one Verona against one Juve in great difficulty. Versus the Hellastomorrow evening, the bianconeri must instead confirm the growth that brought them back to the Champions League zone, immediately relying on the precious shots of the last marketVlahovic and Zakaria, targeted purchases to deliver to Allegri the team that cannot fail the assault on the top areas of the standings: “The goal does not change, we have to enter the top four”, began the Juventus coach at a press conference. “The company made an excellent market, Vlahovic is with Haaland and Mbappé among the best strikers in Europe, Zakaria is a great buy. Do they play tomorrow? We’ll see. “But curiosity is also linked to the possible trident, with Vlahovic together with Dybala and Morata: “It’s a possible option, but if they play they have to run!”.

THE CONFERENCE OF MAX ALLEGRI

Good morning Mister. In light of the market that has just ended, how does Juve change with the new signings?

“The club did a great job and two important players arrived. Vlahovic has scored a lot of goals and has characteristics we didn’t have and we needed him, with Haaland and Mbappé being among the best strikers in the role. Zakaria is an intelligent player. Yes. they are immediately inserted, let’s see tomorrow if I will let them play. But I also thank Bentancur and Kulusevski for what they have given, I wish them the best for their career. The arrival of the two new players makes everyone more responsible, the objectives do not change and we must get into the first four hosts. This is the most important part of the season, we have no chance of catching up “.

But with a player like Vlahovic, is the trident already a possible option?

“The three in front can play as not to play, but if they play they have to run. The advantage is to have much more quality up front, but you must never lose your team balance. The biggest risk tomorrow is that we are playing against a team that is doing an excellent job, a team that Juve have never beaten in the last four games. And then the arrival of Vlahovic and Zakaria increases the enthusiasm which is fine but there is the risk of going over the top ”.

In what position in the midfield do you see Zakaria?

“I saw him during the week, in the match he did the inside and did it well. But tomorrow is a particular game, we have McKennie returned this morning and he will be available, Cuadrado yesterday and he will also be available. Locatelli is out (due to disqualification, ed), Bonucci has done two training sessions and will not be in the match. Alex Sandro is negative and has been available since Monday. Zakaria can play two in midfield, has a good interception, long levers. A good buy “.

Can Vlahovic’s arrival be good for the other strikers, can it motivate Morata, Dybala and Kean?

“With the arrival of Vlahovic the responsibilities are more evenly distributed. They are not all on Vlahovic’s shoulders, absolutely. He is 22 years old, he has scored many goals for Fiorentina, he wants to do well at Juventus. But the responsibilities belong to everyone. Calmly, with balance, we need to improve the percentages of the realization phase ahead. We worked well with the break, the period that takes us up from March 20th to the next break begins tomorrow. “

But when at the beginning of January he said that the team did not change was he misleading?

“The club was very good at being ahead of the times, it gave me and the fans a gift. Juventus always works to build the future, they anticipated the times. Clearly it does not end here, then in June there will be another transfer market but now we have to think about playing “.

Does Zakaria’s arrival allow you to unbalance yourself more in the offensive phase?

“First of all, Locatelli is not there tomorrow but Arthur plays and I’m happy he stayed. We have important solutions in the middle of the field ”.

Did you know Vlahovic personally, what boy did you find?

“He is a smart and intelligent boy who wants to improve himself. For him it is a big leap, at Juve there are different pressures but he has a great desire to improve “.

The market saw Ramsey exit. What do you think? Are you satisfied with the purchase of Gatti?

“Ramsey is a great player who has had physical problems. In agreement with him we decided it was right to go play somewhere else. Gatti is the best defender in Serie B and has characteristics that can be useful to Juve in the future ”.

Will we see Danilo on the right and De Sciglio on the left tomorrow?

“Yes, it is possible. Alex Sandro is not here, Cuadrado only returned yesterday and the poor thing did not even know where the entrance to the Continassa was …”

But will Cuadrado play higher and higher in midfield?

“He can play both high and low, then Bernardeschi will also return. The important thing is to have the right spirit, you have to play as a team. We don’t think Vlahovic can solve matches on his own. The addition of these players certainly allowed us to improve ”.

Inzaghi said that Juve can now play for the Scudetto too? What do you think? And what do you think of Kulusevski’s release?

“Kulusevski had good games but then there are the market evaluations. You can’t keep everyone, the players who have passed from Juventus are all good but then choices have to be made. Then also at an economic level they were optimal choices. Inzaghi rightly says so but we will hardly enter the championship round, Inter are out of our reach. I don’t know the others, Simone also says so out of superstition, but that’s okay ”.

What impressed you about Vlahovic?

“I was impressed by the desire of a player who wants to improve. He wants to work all day, this is what you need to achieve results ”.

Would you like to coach Zaniolo?

“Let’s try to get there in June … You are incredible, this market is not even over almost … It is not fair to talk about it also because it is a player of another team”.