Juve, Allegri: ‘That’s why Zakaria out. Too many points lost, the strongest team has Inter ‘| A league

To the microphones of Dazn intervened Max AllegriJuventus coach: “It would have been a disappointment to lose a game well played technically. We missed many passes, lost two important balls and De Ligt sacrificed himself twice. The second half was as good as the first, we had a chance and then it was Malinovskyi was good. But we believed in it and got it back with Danilo who played an extraordinary match. “

TRIDENT – “Good evaluation from me, in the first half Rabiot and McKennie opened a lot of spaces and I saw some nice triangles. Later we got a little too crowded, they in the man-man confusion jump on you. Technically it was a nice match, I enjoyed it even though we were about to lose in the end. We have extended the positive streak “.

SCUDETTO – “It was official even before it wasn’t a goal. It was impossible, we think about fourth place. Where should we take a leap forward? In the attention, in the precision on the actions that can turn into goals “.

ZAKARIA – “Him out? I saw McKennie very well, he was fresh and I needed a leg and a run, he and Rabiot did well. Better the best attack or the best defense? Just two years ago he didn’t win the best defense. Who wins it? I said it in September, in my opinion Inter. Spalletti also says it, they are the strongest team, and yes, even stronger than us. With four points more we would have enjoyed ourselves, we have lost too many ”.

VLAHOVIC – “He must remain calm, not get nervous if certain numbers fail in the game. He’s young, he’s 22, there’s time to grow up ”.