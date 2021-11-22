Juve, Allegri thinks of the trident against Chelsea: who will play in front

The injury of Danilo He forced Massimiliano Allegri to change the tactical plan after only 10 minutes from the start of the match against Lazio. The coach made a virtue of necessity and, by changing form, he enhanced the individuality of players who had remained muted until that moment. The 4-3-3 is not a strange solution and could be proposed again in the future, starting with the away match in London against the Chelsea.

TRIDENT – As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, against the Chelsea the attack could be the same as the one seen with Lazio after the injury of Danilo: Morata in the center, supported by church And Kulusevski. Difficult that Dybala can play from the beginning, also because a few days later there will be another delicate match, the one against Atalanta. The alternative to Morata o Kulusevski it could therefore be alone Kean, considering that Bernardeschi is injured and Kaio Jorge he is not on the Uefa list. In this case, with Kean-Morata, Allegri could return to the 4-4-2 already seen in season.

DYBALA FACTOR – The big doubt is whether Allegri can think of a 4-3-3 that includes the presence of Dybala when he is in top condition. At the Olimpico, church And Kulusevski they have done a work of sacrifice that cannot be asked of the Argentine. The same number 10 could not play central instead of Morata, by characteristics. The victim would be the Swede, but the presence of Dybala would push Allegri to design a different midfield. He said it himself after the match against Lazio, resumed today by Tuttosport: “The 4-3-3 can also be done with Paulo, with a substantial half to cover him”. Meanwhile, the module has enhanced the qualities of a discovery Rabiot. Who knows if the fate of some players will also change in view of the transfer market.