Juve, Allegri: ‘We are growing, but we waste too much. It wasn’t me versus Sarri. On the role of Dybala … ‘| A league

Maximilian Merry analyzes the game won by Juve 2-1 against the Lazio to Dazn: “We had a good match, but we also wasted too many chances. However we did well to get close to the Lazio area, then at the moment of the decisive choice we were too hasty.”

THE CHALLENGE WITH SARRI – “I enjoy it, when you understand it will be too late. Today it was Lazio Juve, not sarrismo against short-nosed. There are also the opponents, football is strategy. There is a moment you have to keep the ball and a moment you have to go. The game is not written on a protocol “.

ON THE MATCH – “We have made many shots, we have had many chances and we have not conceded anything. We have had a good match against an excellent Lazio, managing the ball well. Sarri’s teams do well in the dribble, we know it, and we have had patience in management and speed in restarting. You have to learn how to manage the ball, also know how to suffer. I’ve never seen a great team win superficially, but you always need great respect for the opponent. We left a lot of points with the medium-small ones because we didn’t put the right concentration “.

RABIOT AND PILGRIMS- “The three midfielders did well, for Pellegrini it was a difficult game, he missed a few balls. Rabiot has an engine that when he starts … he could play another 90 ′. He limited Milinkovic-Savic a lot. Their dangerous actions resulted from mistakes. ours in the Lazio opponent area. The team is slowly growing, the results help to cement the certainties “.

ABOUT DYBALA – “Dybala? I hope he will be available soon, he can play in the front three with a cover half. It is important to be well”.

ABOUT KULUSEVSKI – “He played a good game, it wasn’t easy, he has to be more decisive inside the area. Two balls: one has a right shot … there he has to make the right choice, the defender can’t intervene, otherwise it’s a penalty!”.

