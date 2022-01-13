Sports

Juve, Allegri: “We are not looking for anyone to replace the Church. Dybala renewal? The club will take care of it”

After the defeat against Inter in the Italian Super Cup, the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky Sports. These are his words: “That’s how football is, Sunday we won an unthinkable match, today we lost against the best Italian team. We did well apart from the first 10 minutes. Once we picked up the pace, the team did well. We paid a lot. high price the indecision of Alex Sandro who had played his best game of the season. There was a minute left and Bonucci had to come in, even Inter wanted to make a change. We came out badly to make a foul. Sorry, we could have gone to penalties. competition must give us awareness and anger, I don’t have to blame the kids for anything. Seeing the others celebrating makes the boxes turn.

How did you see the team?
“These are the games where I enjoy the most, the character qualities are there, physically we are better and we have held up one-on-one behind. Now let’s think about Udinese, it takes a step at a time to get to the top four. We did good things. you started this year, with Napoli we did not do badly, certainly better than what we did with Roma. This negative thing must trigger something positive for us. ”

There are rumors in Argentina that speak of Dybala who does not want to renew with Juventus.
“I’m happy with what Paulo is doing, he had two injuries where he was stopped, I talked to him and we decided to do the last 30 minutes, which then became 60. He had those in his legs. The contract? to these things “.

Do you have to replace Chiesa on the market?
“We are not looking for anyone to replace Chiesa, tonight Kulusevski and Bernardeschi did well, we must continue on this path”.

