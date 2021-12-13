Juve, #Allegriout is back. But the manager’s future is sealed, for two good reasons

#AllegriOut, the hashtag is back. But this does not mean that the future of the Livorno coach really seems in the balance, despite the draw of the Juve to Venice who seems to have put a tombstone on the Bianconeri’s hopes of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League. Welcomed as a hero, as the one who should have brought the team back to its former glory after the parenthesis of Sarri before and that of Pirlo then, in this first part of the season Allegri has repeatedly found himself in the list of the main culprits of the Old Lady’s thuds, the last of which dates back to just two days ago.

In any case, as we said at the beginning, there seems to be little doubt about its future. As reflected in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, on the one hand in the Juventus environment there is the reasonable conviction that changing coaches every year is not the right path (especially for a team that has just embarked on the path of renewal), on the other hand the club has invested heavily in him, with a contract for four seasons it’s a semi-managerial role. Go on with Max, therefore, waiting for the hoped-for signs of rebirth (and the market …).