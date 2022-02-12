Juve, Allegri’s conference live

“It will be a direct match for fourth place. Scudetto? The three in front are far away and there are too many. Bernardeschi will not be there.”

Conquered the semifinal of the Italian Cup, the Juve starts again in the league from the direct clash with theAtalantabig match essential in the fight for a place in the Champions League. “With Atalanta it will be an important match for fourth place, but not decisive – has explained Massimiliano Allegri -. It will be a tough match because the Goddess is a physical team and will also be very angry about the elimination in the Italian Cup. ” “A possible trident with Atalanta? It can be deployed, I will evaluate – he added -. Scudetto goal? The three in front are far away and there are too many“.

The importance of the match

“It is a direct match for fourth place, but it will not be a decisive match because Atalanta have one game less. We are close by now, but the challenge is not decisive for anyone tomorrow. It is important, beautiful to play, but not It is a good pass, it will be difficult because Atalanta have shown in recent years that they have won a place to fight for the top four. They are a physical team, they will be very angry about their elimination in the Italian Cup. high level performance “

Arthur or Locatelli?

“I still don’t have a clear picture of the conditions of those who played on Thursday, there was a lot of energy waste, I want to see the team today. However, I am very calm about the quality of the changes, they gave a lot on Thursday too.”

Where we need to improve

“Where do we need improvements? In the choices of the last step, in the precision, and then everyone has to grow individually again, we work every day for this. In football you need balance, and you have to be focused also on the episodes. The more you go on, the more you go. It will be difficult to win games because the points get heavy. We will have to be ready when we have the decisive ball on our feet. “

Dybala better with Vlahovic

“With a point of reference in front of us that lacked the benefit it is for everyone, there is also a good enthusiasm, but the team has been working well for a few weeks. I repeat it to boredom: we are Juve, we have not done anything, winning is the target”

Trident with Atalanta?

“He can be deployed as he can not be deployed. We will evaluate today, there is also the return of Kean who is well. Bernardeschi will not be in the game, he will be back at full disposal from Monday.”

Atalanta hurdle

“Tomorrow we will have to go to Atalanta’s weak points by making a good match technically. Gasperini has done an extraordinary job so far and there is no need for me to say it, he and the club have great merits. Tomorrow will be a good game to play and we hope to win … “

Scudetto fight

“The three in front have a lot of advantage, I repeat it again. So it’s difficult to get back in: now let’s think about Atalanta and then we’ll work one match at a time.”

Two midfield?

“Let’s see, tomorrow or in other matches maybe we can implement it. It’s more difficult”

Zakaria

“He is an intelligent guy, he has entered very well and has found a growing team, the conditions are in place to do well. If the team is complete, the level of training increases, and consequently of the matches”

Problems of abundance

“We have a game every three days, I told the boys that the more we go forward the more chances to play there are. In this moment, apart from Chiellini and Federico who is undergoing rehabilitation and I saw him more relaxed, they are all there. We are physically fine. so I would say that there are all the possibilities to be able to do well. I’m happy but this must not exalt anyone, it must be just the normality that exists at Juventus. Winning a game and putting it aside, then the game after we are always under observation “