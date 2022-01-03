Juve, Allegri’s first two ‘reinforcements’ on the pitch against Napoli

While waiting for the transfer market to give Allegri a new center forward, the Juventus coach can smile: against Napoli, in fact, he will be able to count on two reinforcements that have been missing, and a lot, in the last weeks before the Christmas break: Federico Chiesa And Paulo Dybala. After the direct match, in order there will be Mourinho’s Roma, the Super Cup against Inter, then Udinese, Sampdoria (Coppa Italia) and Milan. Allegri knows he will play a lot in the next three weeks, perhaps the whole season passes through this streak.

CHURCH – The best offensive winger of the tournament will be key to climbing the rankings. The former viola, in fact, will be played in the 4-2-3-1 which enhances the game on the wings, his bread. At the moment he has scored 3 goals in 16 appearances, the most recent on 2 November at Zenit. In the league, however, he has not even scored since 22 September (Spezia). The same Church is the first to hope that the new module will bring it back to more noble statistics.

DYBALA – The Argentine has been living with the renewal issue for too long, either because of obstacles in the negotiation, or because of bureaucratic problems. In fact, however, he is Juve’s best scorer of the season, with 8 goals in 17 appearances: he missed 8 due to muscle problems, otherwise the spoils would have been richer. In the next 17 days he could take the field 6 times, especially if no reinforcements arrive in front: Soulé is positive at Covid, Kaio Jorge has the flu and could still leave, Morata is more outside than inside. Eventually, contracted or not, we will once again cling to Dybala.