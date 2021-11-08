Juve, Allegri’s plan has failed, it’s time to make choices: Bonucci and Chiellini prefer the national team | First page

After the shocking start in the league with the draw in Udine and the defeat at home with Empoli, Massimiliano Allegri had said: “We will look at the standings after the break in November”. Now there we are, it’s time for Juventus to look at the standings, and it’s not a pretty sight. Between September and October, Allegri’s words were followed by the defeat in Naples, the draw with Milan and then a series of four victories in a row, plus a good draw with Inter. The subsequent defeats against Sassuolo and Verona then handed Juve to a very bitter reality, despite the victory over Fiorentina. At the time of the second stop for the national teams, Juve were 11 points, in seventh place and -10 from Napoli, -8 from Milan, -6 from Inter and -4 from Roma. Now, at the third stop, the bianconeri are eighth, at -14 from Naples and Milan, -7 from Inter, -4 from Atalanta, with two other teams in front (Lazio and Rome) and two pairs (Fiorentina and Bologna). For Allegri’s team the Scudetto is gone and the fight for fourth place is difficult. It is time to make precise choices, which concern the players who can be part of the Juve of the future and those who will be excluded …

