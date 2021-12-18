Juve, Allegri’s three orders to return to flying

Not even Maximilian Merry he expected all the difficulties he is facing this season. But he is not repentant, on the contrary he says he is “very happy with the choice I made” and, above all, he has “confidence that things can improve and to do a second part of the season in the best possible way”. But there are problems. And Max does not hide, two games from the end of 2021 his words sound like a first assessment. «It is not possible that against Udinese, Empoli, Sassuolo, Verona and Venice we won 2 points out of 15. With all due respect for these teams, it is not possible. The character aspect must be improved ».

And this, perhaps, is one of the key points to understand Juventus’ difficulties, on paper a team which, despite some limitations, has a higher potential than the position in the standings. Allegri does not rest easy for the points lost with the small and medium-sized ones. What was a ruthless hunting ground in his five-year period has become the weak point of his sixth Juventus, which brings together many talents, a little less experience and above all lacks strong character players from midfield upwards. People who know how to think even in difficult moments, who keep their clarity for the whole ninety minutes and make their teammates change pace when needed. Someone said Khedira? Here, that’s the type of player that Allegri lacks a lot, but not being the type who loves to cry on himself, a Khedira tries to build him, trying to stimulate a character quality leap in the whole team. The sooner he succeeds, the sooner Juventus gets off the psychotic swing that sees them play on par with Inter and Milan (beating Chelsea in the Champions League), only to be unable to beat Sassuolo and Empoli at home. Because beyond having difficulties in scoring, which can be solved with tactical measures, awakening the attackers, continuous use of Dybala and, perhaps, an intervention on the market, with a more mature character and mindfulness, this team would not have equaled. Venice and Udine, he would probably have won or at least drew against Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona. Of those fifteen points that Allegri regrets, Juventus would have won at least 9, therefore 7 more. Today he would be at an altitude of 35, one point from fourth place and not too far from the leaders Inter. […]

The truth is that a couple of grafts would like them all right, Allegri, but he knows that the situation is complex and he takes nothing for granted. For his part, he must think about winning the next two games: today’s match against Bologna and Tuesday’s match against Cagliari. Because if Juventus were even more distant from fourth place at the opening of the January market, then there could be less heat in looking for some immediate reinforcement and, in January, it would be a different market, perhaps much less lively.