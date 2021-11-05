Sports

Juve, Allegri’s trip to Rabiot is also a signal on the market | First page

Last call for Adrien Rabiot. Massimiliano Allegri’s words at the press conference do not allow replicas and above all do not grant discounts to the French midfielder, one of the most controversial “signings” in recent years. The new call of the ct dei Bleus Didier Deschamps does not cancel a very subdued start to the season for the former Paris Saint-Germain footballer, who risks losing more and more positions in the Juve hierarchies if a turning point does not arrive by return of post.

WITHOUT ROLE – “It is useless to talk about the potential, Adrien has to do much more. Point”, dismissed the Allegri issue in an extremely drastic way. Setting aside the hypothesis of playing with a three-way median, lhe only possible position for Rabiot has become that of adapted left winger, a position he has recently also occupied with his national team. But not even this trick has produced the desired results and the feeling is more and more that of a player technically, tactically and temperamentally little recorded on the Bianconeri frequencies. And so McKennie has now taken his place alongside Locatelli in the heart of midfield, while Bernardeschi and Chiesa are definitely in the fast lane compared to the mysterious object that arrived from France.

TIME OUT – A considerable weight also for the corporate coffers, burdened by thatsalary of 7.5 million euros net until 2023: a figure that especially today, in times of generalized or almost generalized economic crisis, has become absolutely out of the market and that sThis complicates Juventus’ incoming strategies considerably. More than willing to explore all possible leads, Premier in the lead, in view of January. Allegri’s words today therefore take on particular relevance: time is running out for Rabiot.

