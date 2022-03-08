Juve also under the UEFA lens for Financial Fair Play

The Juventus club confirmed the opening of a monitoring of the accounts as for other European clubs: “Failure to respect the balanced budget for the period 2019, 2020/2021 and 2022”

Like Inter Milan, Rome and also the Juve has come under the UEFA lens regarding compliance with the parameters of Financial Fair Play. Confirmation can be found in the “Consolidated half-yearly financial report at 31 December 2021” published by the Juventus club. The club has been monitored with regard to the accounts linked to the economic and financial control by the highest European football body.



See also





Football

Not only Inter: Rome and Milan are also outside the parameters of the FFP



“In October 2021, the Company sent UEFA the information relating to the break-even rule for the reporting periods closed on 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021, which was complied with. Subsequently, in February 2022, the Company integrated the above information with the forecast information for the financial year as at 30 June 2022 and the UEFA Club Financial Control Body initiated the monitoring activity, taking into account the prospective failure to comply with the requirement balance sheet for the survey period (2019, 2020/2021 and 2022). Based on the information currently available, this monitoring activity involves dozens of European clubs, including some Italian clubs “, reads the Juve report published on March 7, 2022.