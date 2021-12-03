Sports

Juve, an unexpected sacrifice to get to Zakaria

TURIN – The priority for January remains the midfield. At least one reinforcement, but it could also be two. It will depend on the market joints and above all on the disposals. Self Weston McKennie is gaining reconfirmation with performances and goals (2 in the league), Aaron Ramsey he was unable to change his Italian experience. […] The farewells, however, could also be two. Eye, in fact, to Arthur. Selling the Brazilian will be virtually impossible a year and a half after his purchase since Barcelona for 72 million, but in the salons of the market there are rumors of a possible farewell on loan. In that case, Massimiliano Allegri it could also receive two gifts for the beginning of 2022.

The track leading to Zakaria

The most concrete lead, right now, leads to Denis Zakaria, median of the National Swiss and Borussia Monchengladbach. The former Servette And Young Boys intrigues for the physicality and also for the opportunity to be able to buy it on sale. Zakaria has the contract expiring in June and does not intend to renew it, so much so that the German club has already opened for a winter sale. There Juventus there is, but for all these reasons it is not the only company in the running: in addition to the Rome, pay attention to the growing interest of the Borussia Dortmund, which he will lose in the coming months Axel Witsel on a free transfer.

