Juve and Fiorentina compete for the talent of River Plate “

BUENOS AIRES – Julian Alvarez , author of incredible performances with River Plate, confirms himself as one of the hottest names for the next market session. The young Argentine, back from 4 goals in the River Plate 5-0 against Patronato, is in fact on the list of many European big names. According to the reporter Hernán Castillo a “Halcones y Palomas”, on the 21 year old there would also be Juventus And Fiorentina .

Fiorentina and Juventus on Julian Alvarez

Currently the player has a contract up to June 2022 with the Argentine club, which is willing to sell it only for the value of its release clause, or 25 million. There Juventus, interested in the player as a shot in perspective, could therefore wait for the summer session to try the shot on a free transfer. The opposite is true for the Fiorentina which could bet on the player already in the winter session, with Vlahovic already leaving. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez will soon meet the management of River Plate, with whom he will discuss a possible renewal of the contract and an increase in the clause.