Juve and Inter, green light from Barcelona: the striker lands in Italy

Green light from Barcelona. The Spanish club has decided not to focus on the Argentine, who can thus land in Serie A

Julian Alvarez is the Argentine star who dragged the River Plate in the last period. The numbers of the 2000-born striker are really important: in 21 league games, the player has scored eighteen goals and seven assists.

Numbers clearly that are not going unnoticed. In Europe, everyone has set their sights on the striker who is ready to take flight. In Italy the big names of A league – as we have told you in recent days – they have seen it closely, with their observers.

To date, it seems difficult to understand who will take home the rising star of Argentine football: Juventus and Milan have taken their first steps but they have also done so later Inter And Fiorentina.

In the end, it will be Julian Alvarez who decides which team he will play for in the future. In the immediate one, however, there could still be River Plate, with which contacts are ongoing to find an agreement for the renewal of the contract which will expire on December 31, 2022. The player appears to be in favor of an extension of the contract to encourage the club, which has made him great, to collect a sum consonant with its value.

Attention clearly also to the big names in European football. The Italian teams have to deal above all with the Bayern Monaco, the West Ham and theAjax.

Transfer market, Julian Alvarez shot: he retires from the race

Julian Alvarez was also insistently linked to the Barcelona. The Blaugrana club is looking for Lionel’s heir Messi. The Blaugrana, however, seem to have changed their mind and have decided to abandon the track that leads to the Argentine: according to what reported by TyC Sports, Xavi Hernández, would have rejected the hypothesis of buying the class 2000 to focus on a decidedly more ready player. Barcelona would, in fact, have chosen to bet on Edison Cavani or Ferran Torres.