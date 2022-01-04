Juve and Inter lurking

The Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic remains at the center of the sights of many top clubs, Italian and beyond. Lately, even theArsenal has come forward for the striker of the Fiorentina, putting 70 million euros on the table. An important figure, which could be enough to mock Juventus And Inter.

Fiorentina, the Vlahovic interview

Recently, in an interview Vlahovic however, he surprised everyone by talking about his own future: “Finding a compromise with the president Commisso? Never say never. But I am currently focused on new victories. He is a serious man and a great president, who knows what he wants at all times. It is very ambitious. Obviously I have nothing against his will, because it’s all part of the job. I never back down, it’s not in my character. I pursue the highest standards in everything ”.

Fiorentina furious with Vlahovic

Words that made the fans of the Fiorentina, hope quickly faded by Baron. On the sidelines of the presentation by Ikoné, the director of viola wanted to clarify: “I have read the words of Vlahovic, however, released in an unauthorized interview a bit like what happened with Lukaku. And we must not deceive the fans. The agent never gave us further openings or designed different scenarios.

As you know it was a negotiation that went on for over a year. I can tell you that at the end of November also our president Rocco Commisso met Ristic (agent of the center forward) and asked for amounts almost doubled compared to the last proposal showing a total lack of respect towards the Fiorentina and above all of Commisso “.

Baron the Serbian striker is not there and still stings: “In Moena Vlahovic he told the fans he wanted to sign and we believed in it too. Also because we agreed on the player’s salary. It got complicated due to the requests of the entourage commissions, this has always been the problem. Among the various hypotheses, the prosecutor also feared to bring it to an expiration date and this is not a good thing given what we did for the boy. We have done everything. So we must not deceive the fans and we want to give our truth. And we don’t want to be held hostage by a situation while the team is doing very well. When represented, the player gives directions to his agent ”.

Inter and Juve lurking

In short, the situation Vlahovic she has not changed. Juventus And Inter they smile and dream of the big shot, but it won’t be easy. As the offer of theArsenal, to take the Serbian, the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri will have to sacrifice themselves economically.

