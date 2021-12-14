Juve and Lazio at work

Luis Alberto to Juventus and Arthur to Lazio: the two clubs would be at work to find the economic team. Contacts in progress

Juventus And Lazio they work at the exchange Luis Alberto–Arthur? This is the sensational indiscretion reported by SportMediaset. The Brazilian midfielder had joined Juventus at the request of Maurizio Sarri, a coach who still values ​​him. And the agent Federico Pastorello could take him back to the court of the Tuscan technician because, he writes SportMediaset: «The Tuscan coach has never hidden his admiration for the 25-year-old Brazilian. The two Lazio midfielders, Lucas Leiva and Danilo Cataldi, do not have the same esteem. The name of must also be added to the list of failures Luis Alberto who has never convinced the new coach, and is increasingly at odds with the club ».

The player’s discontent could prove useful from a market perspective, with Juve ready to intervene. All the more reason to work on the exchange with Arthur to bring the much requested reinforcement to Sarri’s court. But you have to find the balance on the cards: Juve would evaluate Arthur 60 million , well 20 more than the Spanish. Gap that Juventus wants to fill, Lazio, which asks for an equal exchange, has a different opinion.