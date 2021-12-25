Juve and Lazio, the exchange in January that would satisfy Allegri and Sarri

Juve and Lazio: the hypothesis of an exchange in the winter transfer market that would satisfy Allegri and Sarri. Figures and details

There are a few days left before the official opening of the winter transfer market session. A window that, according to Maurizio’s words Arrivabene, should not see the protagonist Juventus.

In the past few days, the Juventus managing director has in fact declared: “The capital increase serves to give stability to the team’s accounts and does not throw us on the market for theatrical hits. Forget it. We reflect and evaluate well, we will do what the income statement will allow us to do. We must close this semester and look carefully at the accounts, then the necessary reflections will be made. In mid-January we will make the plans, it will not be a January market that is neither interesting nor demanding ”. However, net of the CEO’s words, the management is always at the window for any incoming opportunities. In home Lazio, for example, is attracting all the big names in the situation Luis Alberto, than with Maurizio Sarri is collecting benches. Here is the possible Juventus proposal.

Juventus transfer market, the possible assault on Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto he is linked to Lazio by a long contract and, as is well known, Lotito does not make discounts and evaluates the Spanish playmaker at least 40 million of Euro. The Juventus management could thus make an attempt as early as January by offering Dejan’s card Kulusevski. The young Swedish winger would do well for Sarri for his 4-3-3 and is also rated 40 million. A possible equal exchange to overcome Lotito’s resistance. The patron of the biancoceleste club, in fact, would prefer to monetize in the event of a sale. We’ll see.