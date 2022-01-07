Juve and Napoli arm in arm, Milan at -1 from Inter
Live Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the twentieth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields
All the updates on the twentieth day of A league which will take place entirely on Thursday 6 January: the results, the standings and the scorers of the matches.
First round of the second round that starts with several clouds on the horizon and with more than a few races that may not be played due to the covid emergency and ASL interference. Original program which included the leaders Inter inaugurate the afternoon in Bologna together with Mazzarri’s return to Genoa to try to get out of the crisis. But the highlight was concentrated in the evening with the two big matches scheduled, namely Milan-Rome and Juventus-Naples.
Thursday 6th January
Bologna-Inter NOT PLAYED
Sampdoria 1-2 Cagliari (18 ‘Gabbiadini, 55’ Deiola, 71 ‘Pavoletti)
Lazio-Empoli 3-3 (6 ′ rig. Bajrami, 8 ′ Zurkowski, 14 ′ Immobile, 66 ′, 93 ′ Milinkovic, 73 ′ Di Francesco)
Spezia-Hellas Verona 1-2 (59 ‘, 70’ Caprari, 85 ‘Erlic)
Atalanta-Turin NOT DISPUTED
Sassuolo-Genoa 1-1 (6 ‘Right, 55’ Berardi)
Milan-Roma 3-1 (8 ′ rig. Giroud, 17 ′ Messias, 40 ′ Abraham, 81 ′ Leao)
Salernitana-Venice NOT DISPUTED
Fiorentina-Udinese NOT DISPUTED
Juventus-Napoli 1-1 (23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)
CLASSIFICATION
Inter 46
Milan 45
Naples 40
Atalanta 38
Juventus 35
Rome 32
Fiorentina 32
Lazio 32
Empoli 28
Bologna 27
Hellas Verona 26
Turin 25
Sassuolo 25
Udinese 20
Sampdoria 19
Venice 17
Spice 16
Cagliari 13
Genoa 12
Salerno 8
