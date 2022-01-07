Juve and Napoli arm in arm, Milan at -1 from Inter

Listen to the audio version of the article

Live Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the twentieth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All the updates on the twentieth day of A league which will take place entirely on Thursday 6 January: the results, the standings and the scorers of the matches.

First round of the second round that starts with several clouds on the horizon and with more than a few races that may not be played due to the covid emergency and ASL interference. Original program which included the leaders Inter inaugurate the afternoon in Bologna together with Mazzarri’s return to Genoa to try to get out of the crisis. But the highlight was concentrated in the evening with the two big matches scheduled, namely Milan-Rome and Juventus-Naples.

Thursday 6th January

Bologna-Inter NOT PLAYED

Sampdoria 1-2 Cagliari (18 ‘Gabbiadini, 55’ Deiola, 71 ‘Pavoletti)

Lazio-Empoli 3-3 (6 ′ rig. Bajrami, 8 ′ Zurkowski, 14 ′ Immobile, 66 ′, 93 ′ Milinkovic, 73 ′ Di Francesco)

Spezia-Hellas Verona 1-2 (59 ‘, 70’ Caprari, 85 ‘Erlic)

Atalanta-Turin NOT DISPUTED

Sassuolo-Genoa 1-1 (6 ‘Right, 55’ Berardi)

Milan-Roma 3-1 (8 ′ rig. Giroud, 17 ′ Messias, 40 ′ Abraham, 81 ′ Leao)

Salernitana-Venice NOT DISPUTED

Fiorentina-Udinese NOT DISPUTED

Juventus-Napoli 1-1 (23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)

CLASSIFICATION

Inter 46

Milan 45

Naples 40

Atalanta 38

Juventus 35

Rome 32

Fiorentina 32

Lazio 32

Empoli 28

Bologna 27

Hellas Verona 26

Turin 25

Sassuolo 25

Udinese 20

Sampdoria 19

Venice 17

Spice 16

Cagliari 13

Genoa 12

Salerno 8

ACTIVATE DAZN NOW TO WATCH THE WHOLE SERIES A