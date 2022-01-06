Juve and Napoli cancel out 1-1. Chiesa responds to Mertens but the peer disappoints everyone | A league

Many occasions, high rhythms as long as possible and the controversies of the eve forgotten thanks to a green field and a rolling ball. At the Allianz Stadium Juventus And Naples they cancel 1-1 showing all the limits that the two teams are having and all the difficulties they are going through at the moment. At the goal of Mertens at the opening he answers church in the second half, but the point earned by both are actually two points lost in their respective goals. Because if it is true that both could have brought home the full loot, it is equally true that the draw slows down both the bianconeri’s pursuit towards fourth place, which remains 3 and 5 points away (3 on Atalanta who have one game less, 5 on Napoli) both that of the Azzurri towards the Scudetto with leaders Inter at +6 (and with one game less).

The level of intensity is very high right from the start with constant overturning and many dangers brought to the doors defended by Szczesny And Ospina. However, it was Juventus who launched the first ring with Chiesa first and McKennie with the head then close to the advantage. Rabiot kicks to the side shortly after and again Chiesa, very lively, forces the Napoli goalkeeper to intervene. Napoli shows up only at 15 ‘with Insigne whose shot touches the post, but the goal is in the air and arrives punctually at the 26th with the classic Sarri-style action: Insigne catches the cut on the opposite pole of Politano who supports Mertens good at finding the winning diagonal and scores 1-0.

Juve does not give up and immediately with Morata has the opportunity for the draw, but the shot is deflected at the last by Rrhamani. Cuadrado diagonally does not find the door and then it is again Naples with Zielinski to touch the doubling, with a powerful but central conclusion and then saved for a corner by Szczesny. At the end of the fraction the protests by Juventus for a shot from distance by Cuadrado deflected in the area in some way, but with his arm slightly detached from the body, by Mertens who, however, did not convince the referee and started to whistle the penalty. All finished? No, because it is always before the double whistle Mertens, on a free kick from the edge, to touch the intersection.

In the second half the script does not change, with the defenses that allow space, and the two teams that duel with a long-distance hit and response which forces the two goalkeepers to work overtime. And so Juventus this time passes with Chiesa who collects a rebound after McKennie’s vertical thrust and finds a right deflected by Lobotka that leaves no chance for Ospina. The equal goal, if possible, lights up the game even more and reveals the side of both defenses. And so on the one hand Szczesny save twice on Mertens, and on the other Ospina fly up church and the defense is saved on Locatelli’s right.

Allegri is the first to change with Bentancur and above all Dybala sent on the field in place of Rabiot and Bernardeschi and Joya immediately forced Ospina to intervene on a very poisonous shot from 35 meters on the first ball touched. Then it’s up to De Sciglio and Kean to take the place of Alex Sandro and Morata. Domenichini (in place of Spalletti (covid)) on the bench he has little choice and responds only with the inclusion of Elmas (negativizzatosi yesterday) in place of Politano. The pace inevitably drops, but there is no lack of it doubtful episodes, such as the one between De Ligt and Di Lorenzo in the penalty area that triggers the protests of the Neapolitans. Allegri plays Kulusevski for an exhausted Chiesa, while Domenichini closes with Petagna in place of Mertens and Zanoli for Lobotka. The last ring is from Kean who heads into a small area, misses the goal. The 1-1 resists until the triple whistle, displeasing everyone. Both Napoli’s scudetto run-up and Juve’s for fourth place. To laugh, in fact, is only Milan in this strange Epiphany.