Juve and Napoli ok in the Cesarini area. Spalletti: “Luck? I’m very lucky”

Napoli coach Luciano Spallett spoke to Sky after the success against Leicester. His words: “When you take two goals as we did, and we have some difficulties, it seems to you that everything goes wrong. Instead we had a good reaction in the second half. We have conceded two goals in situations that can be best viewed as conditions for cleaning the area. They are strong, we needed a team reaction that has character and personality. It must be said: the boys have had the reaction of someone who has a soul. Tonight in the difficulties they won the match, so big compliments ”.

For the period you were going through, of injuries and results, it is a victory that weighs.

“Of course, because then in football, in this category, with a team of this level you have all the pressures of always having to show the standings and the results. Having won puts many things back in place, I am convinced that from this match here everyone will gain more strength to go and demonstrate their qualities in the future “.

You need to recover the key players.

“Well, it is played once every three days. So it’s impossible: I had Politano to wear, then he felt ill after lunch and I couldn’t put him on. He comes from Covid and needs to get back in shape, I would have put him later but luckily Manolas gritted his teeth and came to play. Having only three substitutions and with people recovering from Covid or injuries like Ounas and Malcuit is really tough. It is not possible”.

Elmas is a player who has always played with her. When it arrived it wasn’t as central as it is today.

“He is a splendid boy above all. And then he knows how to adapt to any role. He is always called a stopgap because he knows how to do well everywhere: where you are in difficulty you put him and always bring out the right stuff. At half-time he was sorry for something he didn’t like after the game. I told him that if he had scored I would have thrown myself on the ground. I held back until the end, then he scored as a real player. You put it wherever you like and it brings out what you need “.

He said he doesn’t know what his role is.

“We help him get confused. Elmas is a footballer who has played 29 games so far. When he went to the national team and they played three games at a time, he was always the starter. He played more than anyone, even more than Di Lorenzo, and always with an acceptable performance “.

Yesterday Juve first for a goal in the 94th minute. Today you are second due to a penalty in the 98th minute. How good is luck in football?

“I don’t know how much it counts and I don’t know what the others are like. But I am very lucky: if the others are lucky too, at most they are even “.