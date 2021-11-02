Juve and Samp, attentive to the Ihattaren affair, are thinking of leaving football. Al fanta… – SOS Fanta

New updates are coming on Mohamed Ihattaren, the mysterious object of this fantasy football. The Sampdoria playmaker has never played and hasn’t been seen in Serie A. He has been back in Holland a few weeks ago. The last official statement was from the Sampdoria director, who had said: “The player has arrived out of practice. Then something happened at the family level ”.

Now the player, owned by Juve and on loan to the Sampdoria, has disappeared from the radar. The Dutch media report that Ihattaren, due to a severe depression following the death of his father, which occurred in 2019, would be even contemplating saying goodbye to football. Sampdoria and Juve, for the moment, have not yet taken an official position but are following the developments of the affair.

The idea could have been to leave Sampdoria in January and find another destination in the next market, always on loan and maybe in Holland. But now there is this situation even more complicated to manage and updates are awaited. At the fantasy football (since we get many questions about whether to be able to release it now or not) at this moment nothing can be done, if not wait for the next repair market. A player can only be substituted when there is an asterisk, which Fantacalcio.it inserts in case of transfer. But now Ihattaren is still a member of Sampdoria.

