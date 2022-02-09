Juve and Sassuolo, the former ‘friends’: now there is Inter on the stars of Carnevali | First page

Times change, relationships and connections. In life as in football. And this also happens in the transfer market. For years the market relationship between Juventus and Sassuolo has been constant and profitable for both clubs, which have carried out numerous operations hand in hand, including loans, co-ownership, pre-emption rights, outright purchases and synergies.

ON THE MARKET – Berardi, Boakye, Demiral, Lirola, Marrone, Peluso, Rogerio, Traorè, Zaza and Ziegler: these are just some of the names that have been at the center of the business between Juve and Sassuolo. First with Beppe Marotta and then with Fabio Paratici on the one hand, and with Giovanni Carnevali And Giovanni Rossi on the other hand, Juve and Sassuolo have for years made many talents, Italian and non-Italian, grow and launch into great football.

ON THE FIELD – On the field, Juventus often won (giving the teasing of the rival Juventus fans, who coined the infamous term ‘Scansuolo‘), but Sassuolo was also the protagonist of two historic victories: 1-0 in October 2015who seemed to sink Allegri’s Juve, before Buffon’s outburst and the super championship comeback, and the 2-1 of the neroverdi at the Stadium this seasonthe first success of the Emilians in the Juventus Turin and the lowest point of the Juventus crisis at the beginning of the season.

NOW THERE IS INTER – Sassuolo will try again tomorrowreturning to play at Juventus in the quarter-finals of Italian Cup, single elimination match. In the meantime, however, yesi breathes a different air, even on the market, where new potential synergies are born and strengthened. Because if that is true Carnivals winks at the Bianconeri (“Me at Juve? Maybe, but I’m happy here”), it’s also true that now on the Sassuolo jewels it is Marotta’s Inter who have the advantage, on Juve and the rest of the competition. The Nerazzurri have followed and long Giacomo Raspadori (on which Juve is now trying a return) and above all they have taken concrete steps for Davide Frattesi first of all, and then also for Gianluca Scamacca.

