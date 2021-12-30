Juve and Scamacca: intertwining, strategies, alternatives

TURIN – Market intertwining in very black and white hues. In amarcord style. At stake are the current manager of the Juventus transfer market Federico Cherubini and his former superior (as former Juventus CEO) Beppe Marotta, now CEO of Inter. The aforementioned are dueling – for now to the sound of pre-tactics and strategic moves – for Gianluca Scamacca, striker of Sassuolo. And who will be the referee of this contest? Giovanni Carnevali, Neroverde top manager who is linked to Marotta by a long-standing friendship and who, even with Cherubini, has done enough: to define the transfer of Manuel Locatelli in Turin, last summer, they spoke almost daily.

But that’s still not enough, because in the background there is also another former Juventus player able to mix up the cards and affect in a far from secondary way: the former managing director, already ds, Fabio Paratici. Now in charge of the technical area of ​​Tottenham: he has a lot of money available that he could invest for example by buying Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus (since it was he who wanted to buy it, strongly believing in the qualities of the player). Or “meddling” in another battle involving both Marotta and Cherubini: the one to get to Dusan Vlahovic, of Fiorentina.

In short, there is something for all tastes. And for all the men (sooner or later) of the president. President Andrea Agnelli, means. After all, the dynamics of the transfer market pass through certain dynamics and certain intertwining. Dynamics that are therefore also made up of relationships, contacts, “rebounds”.

Anyone who knows Carnevali well knows how skilled he is at teasing suitors by raising auctions. He knows how good Marotta is at sidetracking: showing disinterest and then perhaps surprising. He knows how much Cherubini is able to resist, to negotiate, to delay. All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport