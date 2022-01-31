Juve, another shot scored: Zakaria already in Turin. And they greet Kulusevski and Bentancur

A market finale to be framed for Juventus who scores another blow in addition to Dusan Vlahovic, a new star who arrived in Turin in the past few hours. Denis Zakaria landed in the Piedmontese capital directly from Germany to reinforce Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield department. But the transfer market is not yet closed and the last day can give Juventus more surprises: see al chapter Nahitan Nandez, with boundary operations such as that relating to Federico Gatti suddenly blossomed, and ended (he too expected in the morning for medical visits), yesterday evening.

Zakaria lands in Turin: Allegri has his own midfielder.

The acceleration on Saturday morning that basically defined the plans, the closing the deal yesterday afternoon. Hot hours for Juventus executives at work on the purchasing and sales front. And after the top player of the attack bought with millions from Fiorentina, Madama beats another shot that goes by the name of Denis Zakaria. The Swiss midfielder arrives from Borussia Mönchegladbach for a sum of more than 7 million euros distributed between the fixed part and bonuses relating to the performance of the 1996 class and Juventus. The arrival yesterday evening at Caselle Torinese airport with a flight from Düsseldorf: shortly before 10pm, the landing and the first approach to the cold of Piedmont. In the morning the medical visits and then the usual iter which will lead him to sign, in the afternoon, the 3 million euro per season contract that binds him to the Bianconeri colors until 30 June 2026. New purchase for Allegri who thus has the physical midfielder so coveted and to be included in the plant stable in training alongside Manuel Locatelli.

Bentancur and Kulusevski, farewell to Juve: Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham awaits them.

For the entry of Zakaria required the exit of at least one among Bentancur and Kulusevski and, in the end, they both started. And both go to London where two former Juventus players like Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte are waiting for them today at the helm of Tottenham. Two transfers that, if the definitive transfers were made, would bring as a dowry to the Old Lady a figure close to 70 million euros. Say goodbye to Rodrigo Bentancur definitively after four and a half years full of ups and downs where love has never definitively blossomed: 20 million fixed part plus 5 million bonuses easily reachable with a part (30%) of the total collection that Juventus will shoot at Boca Juniors. Loan (5 million euros) for 18 months with redemption obligation (35 million) linked to qualification in the Champions League or to the achievement of 50% of presences plus another 5 bonuses. Kulusevski who greeted last night with a goodbye to the Juventus world: “I had a very good time here, I hope to return one day“. A symptom of something that could have been, but wasn’t.