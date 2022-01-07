Sports

“Juve appeal on Lobotka, Rrahmani and Zielinski? Here is the truth”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
Avv. Chiacchio: Juve appeal on Lobotka, Rrahmani and Zielinski? Here is the truth

The lawyer intervened on Radio Marte during the broadcast “Marte Sport Live” Edoardo Chiacchio:

“Yesterday’s scenario remains unpredictable. The teams that did not appear on the field will present an appeal announcement and by Monday they will file it asking for the recognition of force majeure. For all cases the ASL has proposed fiduciary isolation for all contacts, therefore it was not possible to take the field. Juventus’ appeal for the use of Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski? rule with regulations or even positives.
My personal thought is that Salernitana will be regularly on the pitch in Verona on Sunday. The Serie A League has changed the rules, so we don’t know how the clubs involved will behave but I believe that Salernitana will take the field in Verona. I have not confronted the management because I only deal with the appeals of Salernitana, Udinese and Turin. The press release with the new provisions of the League were launched by the Governing Council. Today we will read the position of the Assembly “.

