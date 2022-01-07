Juve appeals, Mertens’ finger for ADL, Allegri’s obscene lie and Lobotka’s sheep

Zero to those that the ASL. Who have insinuated, with their tongue hanging out to pay homage to each new master, to venerate an ever-different divinity. Napoli was still massacred, allusions were made about bad faith, about the desire not to play a game against this Juve who managed to get dribbled in the face by a disastrous team. With a Napoli at 50% of the chances it would have been a massacre, those who have not understood it have never seen football. Cacata Carta, would have sentenced Catullus.

One reinforcement already in the city, arrived practically with shoes because there is no time to waste. Tuanzebe is already in town, he hopes to wear blue already for Sampdoria and Spalletti knows how much fresh energy is needed. Axel, big boy of ’97, is the right profile to insert to stop the numeric bleeding. Operation Anguissa-style, even half of Frank would already be a super deal.

Two minutes to rant, howling like mad dogs against the referee because (rightly) he does not have the corner beaten when the time has already expired for some time. The mirror of an arrogance that is malignant, which lurks in the everyday life of this country. It is the unbearable pyramid structure built over the years, which allows certain teams to demand different management according to regulations. Murakami in the sign of the sheep provides the answer: “Getting angry is a defeat.” For Juve, the draw is a tremendous blow, first of all in the pride of a team aware of having faced a Napoli devastated by absences.

Three as a perfect number. Good John is a scientist in taming the will. The little prince’s fox explained to us how important it is to tame, but we quickly forget. Di Lorenzo should have a professorship at the university on the subject. There, where it is only us and the little voice in the brain that begs for mercy, we can change the world. In that place, which is as big and bigger as the world, we can win. We may well lose, but then we are ready to do battle again. Di Lorenzo is the King of that World.

Four absences. Allegri stumbles upon mathematics, like Venditti in Night before exams. Allegri lying knowing he is lying, play Confucius following the maxim ‘If you can’t convince them, confuse them ‘. Because his Juve is not convincing, indeed it is really horrendous, and then Max throws cards on the table at random, throws love so maybe some fish will bite as well. “They had all the owners” he says looking down, like a child telling a lie. We would also have to blush in front of things like that dear Max.

Five points on Juve which are actually six because Napoli have gained the advantage in the direct match in case of arrival on equal points. Between the road ahead and the one already done, there is only one great truth: that of the present. Napoli must not waste energy, checking their shoulders or peeking in front makes little sense. Napoli must be the one seen in Turin, apply the same discipline to every match. And against any opponent. There are rumors of a Juve ready to appeal for the presence of the three blocks in the field. It’s already funny like that.

January six, sweets and coal. The Befana of Insigne it has contrasting flavors, swirling over head and heart, wallet and feeling. It’s the week of goodbye, champagne, bad timing. The face is tense, the shirt heavy, but Lorenzo responds with self-denial and seriousness. Now we must not drag this long separation, we must live it with the serenity that deserves such a long history. Perhaps he will feel lighter, in that shirt that has always been his best dress.

Seven to the accountant Stan in double-breasted and stress-free. It is chamomile in motion Lobotka, able to relax the muscles of the team like a guru from the Philippines who knows how to touch all the right points. He does not play a game, he performs a massage against the anxieties of his teammates. In the frenzied whirlwind of the match, when the ball reaches the Slovak the word ‘Intervallo’ appears and the ‘Toccata In A Maggiore’ by Pietro Domenico Paradisi starts. It also seems to see the sheep crossing the road in the background and everything becomes quiet, leaving the storm in the background. Exceptional in its simplicity.

Eight to Ghoulam, what a Ghoulam story. Who never plays, who hasn’t seen the field for months, who had played the last one in March. What do you think ‘Here, now let go’ and instead does not move back an inch. Who opens the stride, still shy, and reminds you of memories that look like the water of a waterfall. What a fantastic story and life, that when you think it’s over you find yourself drawing a joker like this from the deck. And when you draw a joker then the future can take a different shape, because the future does not control it, I just have to be ready when the light turns on you. That light yesterday was pointing straight at Faouzi. And we feel a little bit crying thinking about it. Being reborn doesn’t happen just once. Reborn happens every time you get up, even if you’ve been on the ground for a long time. Maybe too much.

Nine to the rogue right, obstinate and contrary to that rebel Ciro. Lightning in the Savoyard night, stabbed at the fears nestled on the heart like dust. He sweeps everything away from Mertens, changes the history of the race and perhaps his too. Look at her well after the goal, cheeky and in love. With the finger pointing towards the heart and the Napoli emblem, which have long been the same thing. Crazy Ciro, who imagines you play before they happen, who draws the shots in the air that will then become reality. One goal, one more goal. A message for Aurelio, the hope of a love that still wants to be called love. “Keep your dreams: the wise have none as beautiful as the mad!”. Dream about Ciro, dream. And let us dream of a fairytale ending.

Ten to Luciano in smart working. Finding the right words, digging from the chest that feeling that makes every enterprise possible: pride. There is a lot of Spalletti in Napoli’s performance, there are deep motivations given to the whole group in the speech (at a distance) before the match. He prepared the race on the rubble, he sculpted a small masterpiece giving new life to a marble slab that seemed to no longer have the gift of beauty. The coach has treated all the wounds of this team with the ability and skills of someone who knows how to do it. Bravo him, good everyone. Nothing else to add.