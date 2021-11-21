Juve are looking for answers: Chelsea and Atalanta are decisive to keep the dreams of comeback alive | News

After the victory over Lazio, the bianconeri are called to repeat themselves despite the injury emergency. But there are some positive signs

Talking about a comeback when you are still over ten points from the top would be inappropriate, and in fact Allegri is the first and keep your feet on the ground, but at least the Juve for some time now he has stopped seeing the distance from those in charge increase. Waiting to know how it will end between Inter and Napoli, the bianconeri have recovered five lengths in two games at Milan and they hope to continue on this path to close the first round with a gap from first place no longer in double figures. Only from then on will it be possible to think about reasoning differently.

See also



juventus

Serie A, Lazio-Juve 0-2: Bonucci’s two penalties decide

The fact is that the victory in Rome, although convincing only in some respects, reaffirmed that the Lady performs at her best only if she has a level opponent in front of her, who does not think only of closing down. So far in the presence of the other big players he has lost (badly because he is an accomplice of his defeat) only against Naples, drawing with Inter and Milan and overcoming Rome, Lazio, Turin (it is still the derby) and Fiorentina.

The novelty is that against the hated ex Sarri, Juve for the first time collected the three points with two goals in spite of an offensive phase that still does not convince and a Morata with wet powders. However, a midfield thought about it that little by little seems to be taking shape thanks to an increasingly leading Locatelli and to a McKennie who has learned Allegri’s first lessons.

See also



juventus

Allegri: “Sarrismo beaten? Juve won. Good guys”

If it’s true glory, however, the next challenge against will tell Atalanta. The Bergamo team have already been beaten in the pre-season at the Stadium (3-1), but several things have changed since then, such as that they are no longer there. Cristiano Ronaldo, and the self-esteem of the former Italian champions has gone down. Apart from the game, the real problem for Allegri is the absences. In Rome was added that of Danilo, which apparently could be out for at least a month. A heavy knockout for the Brazilian, who finds himself with a somewhat tired Alex Sandro and the defensive wards reduced to a minimum given the absence of De Sciglio too. As for Dybala, should return against Atalanta even if it is still in doubt for the Chelsea.

Yes, the Champions League. Before thinking about the championship there is the London commitment with the Blues which is worth the first place. Getting out of Stamford Bridge unscathed would mean securing the top and concentrating on a decisive first round final to keep any championship dreams alive.