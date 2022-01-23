Juve are not recovering and will not finish fourth: Milan are favorites, but Di Bello does not compensate him for Serra’s mistakes | First page

Many authoritative colleagues have illustrated the challenge between Stefano Pioli and Massimiliano Allegri as that between a “gamer” (the first) and a “resultant” (the second).

Personally, I don’t see it that way. The Milan coach is a “resultant” like his Juventus counterpart, only he believes in a system and has principles of play through which he wants to achieve the result. The fact that he has not yet won so far only means that he has taken a longer but less occasional road, but if he were only a “gamer” his team would not have been second behind Inter for two years.

Having made this necessary premise, I don’t even agree with those who say that Juve is in a great recovery. He beat Udinese (in the league) and Sampdoria (in the Italian Cup) who, for different reasons, were lacking many players (the Friulians) and with a change of coach in progress (the Sampdoria). Having won without suffering represents the minimum wage, even if it is true that the Juventus fan was not used to such regular matches for a long time.

Someone will observe that I pretend to forget the success of Rome. But is not so. Not only do I remember it very well, but I also know how to distinguish between the merits of Juve and the damnation of the Giallorossi who, twenty minutes from the end, were winning 3-1. Had there not been that sort of collective suicide, today the bianconeri would have three points and a lot less consideration.

So, for me, despite the home run with Spezia, Milan remains the favorite. First because he recovers two important elements in defense (Calabria, in a runoff with Florenzi, and Romagnoli) and one in midfield (Bennacer). Second, because the high pressing activity that Pioli implements can snatch the pitch and the ball from Juventus.

Which, regardless of the game system (I am not yet entirely sure that Allegri chooses the logical and probable 4-4-2), will wait behind the line of the ball to trigger the counterattack or exploit an episode. In practice, I expect the same match he played with Inter in the Super Cup and which, in regulation time, ended in a draw.

I honestly believe that, after a full group and beyond, the ranking tells the truth and that this Juventus cannot aspire to fourth place.. One reason, even if not the main one, lies in the fact that Allegri’s troops have not so far won even a direct confrontation with those who precede them and that, for example, in the first leg, despite having gone ahead with Morata, not only he could not resist the return of Milan, but, in the final, he also risked defeat.

Many eyes will be on Dybala and referee Di Bello. The reasons, of course, are opposite. On the one hand, the Bianconeri, we want to understand or, perhaps, establish once and for all, whether Dybala is worthy of being the leader of Juventus of the present and of the future, also deciding important matches. On the other hand, the AC Milan one, there will be the careful judgment of those who felt cheated by Serra’s decision in Milan-Spezia and, if not looking for compensation, they will expect an impeccable performance.

I have radical positions on the two issues. Dybala, increasingly opposed by Arrivabene and by a management who first promised him the renewal of eight million plus two bonuses and then if he took it back, will certainly leave Juve. Asking him to be decisive because you pay so much belongs to an archaic and outdated conception of football. Dybala is a champion, but there are very few able to guide the results (one is Ronaldo, the other is Messi, but the greatest of all was Maradona), because football is a team game and Juve have a hard time understanding it. .

As for the referee, it would be very serious for Di Bello to enter the field with a sort of compensation to be reserved for Milan. We would be faced with a very serious “intellectual corruption” that a judge cannot even contemplate in his subconscious.